IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM Gulshanabad, Major Masood Kayani, B.B Shaheed, Rata, Race Course, Mangtal, Railway Colony, Holy Family, F-Block, Katarian, Banni Feeders, From 08:00 AM to 05:00 PM Bahtar Feeder and 132KV Fuji Cement Factory Consumer Grid Station and surroundings.