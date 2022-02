IESCO issues power suspension programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 9:00 AM to 02:00 AM Rehmatabad II-, Ara Bazaar, Line Park, Millat Chowk, KSM II-, Islamia Chowk, Main Bazaar, Kariala, Dina 3- Rohtas, Raja Sultan, Coral, Lehtar, Rehara, PHA- 1, Bahria Enclave, Treat, Pandorian, Ghauri Garden, Suhdran Road, Khanna-II, Alnoor Colony, Khanna East, Khanna Dak, Azad Shaheed, New Waheed abad, Burma, Taxila, Laniwala, Sirka, Shadi Khan, Chakri, Arsalan Poultry Farm, SPD, Padial, Gagan, Chahan, Mahota, Holy Family, F Block, Katarian, Bani, Gulshanabad, Major Masood Kayani, BB Shaheed, Rata, Race Course, Mangtal, Railway Colony Feeders, 10:00 a.

m. to 4:00 p.m. Lilla Town, Ahmedabad Safdar Shaheed, Sanghoi, Nathwala Feeders, from 08:00 a.m. to 05:00 p.m. Behter feeder and surroundings.