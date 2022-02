IESCO issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM Gulshanabad, Major Masood Kayani, BB Shaheed, Rata, Race Course, Mangtal, Railway Colony, Rahara, PHA-1, Bahria Enclave, Pir Sohawa, Falcon, Jinnah Camp, Noor Muhammad, Al Noor Colony, Kurry Road, Khurram Colony, Muslim Town, Bella Road, Lohi Bhair, Koral, AIOU, International school, H-8/2, I-8/2, Pindpran, Sangjani, Shahullah Dutta, Sarai Kharboza.

Taxila, Hussainabad, Ahmednagar, Burhan, Sarka, Shadi Khan, Lakho, Kariala, Dhadial Express, Latifal, Dhadial City, Raja Sultan, TB Hospital, Bagh Sardar, Gulshanabad, Eid Gah, Dhamyal, UC Lakhan, Gulshan Saeed Feeders, Feeders, from 10:00 am to 04:00 pm, NCI (Toba), Lilla Town, Ahmedabad Feeders, From 09:00 am to 04:00 pm Beirut, Nimbal, Industrial, Pirudhai, Mangtal, Bagh Sardar, Social Security Hospital, Quaidabad, DM Textile, Malwali Old, Sunni, City, Toot Oil, Khairpur, Islamgarh City, Poona, Kakra, Poona-2, Abbaspur, Forward Kahuta, Bingo, Hijra, Mandol, New Mandol, Sarali Feeders, from 08:00 AM to 05:00 PM, Beirut Gala Darbar Mai Toti, Khoi Rata City, Dana Bhal, Charohi Dungi, Siri, City, Karila, Jandrut Dabsi, Dotot, Majan, Nomanpura, Charohi Feeders and surroundings.