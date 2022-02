IESCO issues power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm, Adi, Dhok Awan, Zaraj Housing Scheme, New Rawat, Rehmatabad-2, Azharabad, Jhangi, EME Complex, PNT Wani, Athal, Bhara Kahu, T&T , Golf City, Treat, NIH, Angoori, Pir Sohawa, Gulzar Shaheed, Quaidabad, Ahsanabad, Bagh Sardaran, Pir Wadhai, Dhamyal, UC Lakhan, Gulshan Saeed, Lohi Bhair, Koral, Ghauri Garden, Sohdran Road.

Khanna-II, Al-Noor Colony-II, Khanna East, Khanna Dak, Azad Shaheed, New Waheedabad, Burma, Dherak, Brahma, Kashif Gul, Model Town, Mix Industrial, Industrial Estate, Purmiana, Rashid Minhas, Sihala, Bahtar, Maniwala , Mathial, Lakho, Feeders, from 10:00 am to 04:00 pm, NCI (Toba), Laila Town, Ahmedabad, Feeder, from 09:00 am to 04:00 pm Dina-3 Rohtas, Mayani Feeders, from 09:00 am to 01:00 pm, Dharanka, Sukho, Kot Shera, Skaiser Feeders From 12:00 noon to 4:00pm, Danda Shah Bilawal, Kot Gula, Lawa, Dhok Ghazni, Dharnal Feeders from 09:00 am to 05:00 pm, Dhirkot, Rangala, Chaman Kot, Minhasa Sohawa, Nimble, Dana Express, Beirut Feeders, from 08:00AM to 05:00 PM, Beirut Gala, Darbar Mai Toti, Khoi Rata City, Dana Bhal, Charohi Dungi, Siri, City, Karila, Jandrut Dabsi, Dutot, Majan, Nomanpura, Charohi feeders and surroundings.