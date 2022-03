IESCO issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 AM, Gulshanabad, Major Masood, BB Shaheed, Rata, Mangtal, DM Taxile, Industrial, Railway Colony, Gulzar Shaheed, Pera Fathial, Thawa Mahram Khan, Jhatla, Main Bazar, Akwal , Bilalabad, Pind Padiyan, Sangjani, Shahullah Dutta, Sarai Kharboza, Hussainabad, Ahmednagar, Burhan, Kohsar Valley, Barama, Dharek, Jhang, Kashaf Gul, Model Town, Mix Industrial, Sarka, Shadi Khan, Gagan, Fateh Jang City, Laniwala, Sajjad Shaheed, Fateh Jhang, Amanpura, Pir Sohawah, Shahpur, Bella Road, Quaidabad, Pirwadhai, Industrial Feeders from 11:00 a.

m. to 1:00 p.m. Sanka, Radio Pak 1, Shamsabad , Ghourgushti, Lawrencepur, Hatian, Qaziabad, Wesa, Miskinabad, Musa Feeders, from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Sanghui, NCI (Toba), Lilla Town, Ahmedabad Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, M.Riaz Shaheed, FHS, F Block, I-9/4, Muslim Town, Cheshanab, I-8/1, Alkital, CDA, Flour Mill 2, Hazro, Nartopa, Radio Pak 2, Darya Sharif, Rohtas Feeders, from 6:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Hanjra, Maqsood Shaheed, Chhab, Meira Sharif, Dhaknir, Amanpur feeders and surroundings.