IESCO issues power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 AM, Iqbal Town, Race Course, Askari XI, Misryal Road, Iqbal Road, Khanabad, Munirabad, Lala Rukh, Bhara Kahu, KRL, Fazahiya, Jinnah Camp, Falcon, STP, Industrial-II, Flour Mill, FHS, I-8/4, Hamza Camp, A Block, Khurram Colony, Kurry Road, Service Road, Muslim Town, Dharnal, Ara Bazar, Main Bazar, Pannawal, I-14/3, Siham, Range Road, Chakra, Officer Colony, HPT, Amir Hamza, Mulhal Mughals, Feeders, From 09:00 am to 01:00 pm, Timon, Vanhar, Patwali, Mayal Feeders, From 12:00 noon to 04:00 pm, Multan Khard, Khohian Feeders, From 11:00 AM to 01:00 PM, RA Bazar, AWT, Mall Road, AFIC, Tench Bhatta, MH-3, Qasim Market, CMH-2, Sprint Plaza Feeders, From 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM, NCI, Toba, Lilla Town, Ahmedabad, Sanghui, Dheer Kot, Chaman Kot, Rangla, Dana Express, Dhala, Minhasa Sohawa, Nimbal, Beirut, Ghaziabad Feeders, From 09:00 am to 04:00 pm, Sagarpur, Abdullahpur, CWO, Jalalpur Sharif, Captain Muhammad Akram Shaheed, Beirut, Nambal, Sawan Garden - I&II, River Garden, GHQ, Kayani Road, Army Flat, MH-1, CMH-1, MH-2, Zeeshan Colony, Haider Road, NLC Feeders, From 08:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Beirut Gala, Darbar Mai Toti, Khoi Rata City, Charohi Express, Dana Bhal, Charohi Dongi, Siri, City, Kariala, Jandroot Dabsi, Dotot, Mojan, Charohi feeders and surroundings.