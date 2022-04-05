IESCO issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 06:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Captain Muhammad Akram Shaheed, Rohtas Feeders, from 06:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Race Course, Askari-XI, Misryal Road, Iqbal Road, Social Security Hospital, Westridge, Eid Gah,Raja Sultan, Kohallah Feeders and Surroundings.