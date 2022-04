IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 06:00 AM to 10:00 AM, New Kalyam, Old Kalyam, HPT-III, Industrial, Basali, Pind Jatla Feeders, From 06:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Gulshanabad, Major Masood, BB Shahaeed, Ratta, Mangtal, DM Textile, Industrial, Railway colony, Gulzar Shaheed, Muslamabad, Ahsanabad, Dhoke Hasu, A-Block, Sadiqabad, Afandi Colony, National Market, 4th Road, Abu bakar, Asghar Mall, Bahra Koh, Golf City, Treat, NIH, Pir Sohawa Feeders and Surroundings.