IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Milat Chowk, Kohala, I-14/3, Gulshanabad, Major Masood, BB Shaheed, Rata, Race Course, Mangtal, DM Textile, Industrial, Railway Colony, Gulzar Shaheed. Race Course, Askari XI, Misryal Road, Iqbal Road, Social Security Hospital, Westridge, Amir Hamza, Fazal Ahmad Shaheed, New Chawah, Dharabi Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Bella Road, Muslimabad, Quaid Abad, Ahsanabad, Pirudhai, Bagh Sardaran, Dhok Hasso, Carriage Factory Feeders, from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Pind Pran, Sangjani, Paswal, Shahullah Dutta, Sarai Kharboza, Hassanabad, Ahmednagar, Burhan, Shafi Chauhan, Bohi Ghar.

Salar Gah, Haro, Ghauri, Khanabad, Munirabad, Lala Rukh, Dhok Fateh, Kachehri, DI Khan, Cannt:, Gagan, Fateh Jang City, Laniwala, Sajjad Shaheed, Tanza Dam, Fateh Jang Rural Feeders, from 08:00 AM to 02:00 PM Kohar, Fatehpur, Puran, Sagharpur, Abdullahpur, CWO, Jalalpur Sharif, Sohawa Katachery Feeders, from 07:00 am to 01:00 pm, Machine Mohalla, Langarpur, City Housing, Bolani, Kariala , Sanghui, Nathwala, Safdar Shaheed Feeders, from 06:00 AM to 02:00 AM, Beirut Gala Darbar Mai Toti, Khoi Rata City, Charohi Express, Dana Bhal, Charohi Dongi, Sri , City, Kariala, Jandrut Dabsi, Dotot, Majajan, Charohi Feeders, from 06:00 AM to 10:00 AM. New Kalyam, Old Kalyam, HPT-III, Industrial Feeders and Surroundings.