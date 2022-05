IESCO issues power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Pind Pran, Sangjani, Paswal, Shahullah Dutta, Sarai Kharboza, Dhok Fateh, Kachehri, DI Colony, Cantt:, Akhori, Bolniwal, CIS, Zaraj Housing Scheme, Dhok Awan.

, Chakri, Arsalan Poultry Farm, SPD, Padial, Gagan, Chahan, Mahota Feeders, From 08:00 AM to 02:00 AM, Shakrila, Dora Badhal, Industrial Feeders, from 07:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Sanghui, Nathwala, Safdar Shaheed, Mashine Mohalla, Langarpur, Citi Housing, Toba, Laila Town, Ahmedabad Feeders, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, Chatta Bakhtawar Feeder, From 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, Fazal Ahmad Shaheed, New Chawah, Makkah Chowk, Gulistan Colony, MSF, Topi Pump, Murree Brewery, Bostan Road, Jhanda, SBP, Humayun Road feeders and surroundings.