IESCO issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Friday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Friday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 am to 12:00 Noon, Katariyan, F Block, Holy Family, Bani, Vanhar, Daroot, Khawaniyan, Mail, GOR, Industrial, New PTN, Pothohar, Pak Iron, Fazal Rubber, Mumtaz Steel. Mill, MG Steel Mill, Fazal Ghee Mill, Capital Steel, Ittehad Foundation, Race Course, Askari XI, Misryal Road, Railway Colony, New Westridge, Iqbal Road, Amir Hamza, Radio Pakistan, Millatabad, Range Road, Dhok Chowdhury, Cheering Cross, Westridge, Peshawar Road, New Kalyam, Old Kalyam, HPT-III, Industrial Feeders, From 07:00 a.

m. to 1:00 p.m,. Safdar Shaheed Feeder, From 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Beirut Gala Darbar Mai Toti, Khoi Ratta City, Charhoi Express, Dana Bhal, Charhoi Dhongi, Siri, City, Kariala, Jandroot, Dabsi, Dadut, Majajan, Charhoi Feeders and Surroundings.