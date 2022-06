IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 12:00 PM Kashif Gul, Model Town, Mix Industrial, Kohistan, 502 Bed Hospital, Industrial, Shams abad, Hazro, Gagan, City Two, Lani wala, Sajjad Shaheed, Rural, Eid Gah, Banni, Abu Bakar, Vanhar, Darot, Khoiyan, Mayal.

Chakri, Arsalan Poultry Farm, SPD, Padial, Gagan, Chahan, Mahota, Bolani, Kariala, Sarai Alamgir, Khohar, Shakrila, Puran, Bakrala, Sohawa, Kachahri, Jund Malho, Race Course, Aksari-XI, Misryal Road, Railway Colony, New Westridge, Iqbal Road, Ameer Hamza, Radio Pakistan, Millat abad, Range Road, Dhok Chudhurian, Chearing Cross, Westridge, Peshawar Road, Berut Gala, Darbar Mai Thoti, Khoi Ratta City, From 06:00 am to 02:00 PM. Charhoi Express, Dana Bhayal, Charhoi Dhongi, Siri, City, Kariala, Dandrot Dibsi, Dadut, Mojan, Charhoi Feeders and surroundings.