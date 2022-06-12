IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday issued a power suspension programme for Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, A-Block, Sadiqabad, Affandi Colony, 4th Road, Katarian, Holy Family, F-Block, Bani, Chip board, Industrial, Boreen, Papili, Blixar, Orchard Scheme, Muslimabad.

, Gulzar Shaheed, Quaidabad, Ahsanabad, Pirudhai, Bagh Sardaran, Dhok Hasso, Carriage Factory, Islampura, Ghorghashti, Miskinabad, Musa, Shahenka, Nartopa / Barazari, Wesa, Darya Sharif, Haji Shah, Dhok Fateh, Katchary, DI Colony, Cantt, Akhori, Bolniwal, CIS, Gagan, City-2, Laniwala, Sajjad Shaheed, Rural, T&T, Vanhar, Droot, Khoiyan, Mayal, Race Course, Aksari XI, Misryal Road, Railway Colony, New Westridge, Iqbal Road, Amir Hamza, Radio Pakistan, Millatabad, Range Road, Dhok Chowdhury, Cheering Cross, Westridge, New Race Course, Peshawar Road Feeders, From 06:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Beirut Gala, Darbar Mai Thoti , Khoi Ratta City, Charhoi Express, Dana Bhayal, Charhoi Dhongi, Siri, City, Kariala, Dandroot Dabsi, Dudot, Mojan, Charhoi, City-2 feeders and Surroundings.