IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 11:00 PM Muslimabad, Gulzar Shaheed, Quaidabad, Ahsanabad, Dhok Hasso, Bagh Sardaran, Pirudhai, 06:00 AM to 14:00 PM Beirut Gala, Darbar Mai Thoti, Khoi Ratta, Charhoi, Dana Bhayal , Charhoi Dhongi, Siri, City, Kariala, Jandroot, Dadut, Mojan, Charhoi feeders, From 07:00 AM to 12:00 PM Pepli, Blikassar feeders, and surroundings.