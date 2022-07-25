UrduPoint.com

IESCO Issues Power Suspension Programme

Sumaira FH Published July 25, 2022 | 07:58 PM

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Dhok Najo, Raja Sultan, Eid Gah, Bagh Sardara, Mohammadi Chowk, Khayaban Sir Syed, Ali Market, TB Hospital Feeders, from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Misrial Road, New Race Course, Ameer Hamza, Radio Pak, Miltabad, Peshawar Road, Range Road, Dhok Chowdhrya, Charing Cross, Westridge, New Kliam, Old Kliam, HPT III, Industrial, Fazal Ahmad Shaheed, Chawah Khalsa, Mail, Vanhar, EME Complex, P&T Wini, Zircon Heights, Golla, Jhangi, CWO, Azharabad feeders and surroundings.

