IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 12:00 PM New Kaliam, Old Kaliam, HPT-II, Industrial feeders, from 07:00 AM to 12:00 PM Bolani, Puran, Fatehpur, Sarai Alam gir, Shamsabad, Chapran, Khor, Shukrila , Zubair Shaheed, Akram Shaheed, Garmala, Khoi Kohlian, Sanghoi, Chautala, Mandi Bhalwal, Chak Daulat, Pakhwal, Samot, Kangar, Islampura, Scheme-1, Angori, Pind Parian, Paswal, Sangjani, Shah Allah Ditta, Sarai Kharboza, Hussain abad, Ahmed nagar, Burhan, Kohsar Valley, Shafi Chauhan, Darya Sharif, Musa, Shah Deer, Hazro, Narh Topa, Vaisa, Haji Shah, Gagan, City-2, Laniwala, Sajjad Shaheed, Rural, Lahtrar Road, Masriyal Road, Ameer Hamza, Radio Pakistan, Millatabad, Peshawar Road, Range Road, Balkassar, Pipli feeders and surroundings.