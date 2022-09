IESCO issues power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, NDC II-, I-10/3, PHA Two, I-11/3, Metro, Bahria University, AQ Khan, U Phone, Ali Market, Bhara Kahu, NIH, T&T, Golf City, Tarit, Bharah Kahu II-, Athal, Murt, Puran, Fatehpur, Khore, Lila Town, Ahmedabad, Sanghui, Chitara, Dhedial Express, Basharat, CS Shah , Ara Bazar, I-14/3, Sarkal, Ghousia Colony, Dumail, Sukha, Kot Shera, Kot Gullah, Misrial Road, Ameer Hamza, Multabad, Radio Pak, Peshawar Road, Range Road, Pir Suhawah, New Kaliam, Old Kalam, HPT III-, Industrial, Pinnan wall feeders and surroundings.