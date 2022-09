IESCO issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Chara, ISI, Tramri, Rahara, Azad Shaheed, Lahtrar Road, Main Bazaar, Madina Town, Murt, Tala Gang City, Malkwal, Penninwall, Captain Amir, E Block, Al Noor Colony, Dharnal, Sukko, Kot Shera, Kot Gullah, Chakral, Pind Pran, Valley, AWT-4, Sangjani, Shahullah Ditta, Paswal, Sarai Kharboza, Bohi Ghar, Salar Gah, Haru, Nawaz, Ghori, Haji Shah, Amanpur, Sagarpur, Abdullahpur, CWO, Jalalpur Sharif, NCI (Toba), Mandi Bhalwal Feeders, from 06:30 AM to 02:30 PM, Birut Gala, Darbar Mai Totti, Khoei Rata City, Cheruhi, Dana Bhal, Cheruhi Dungi, Sree, City, Kariala, Jandrot Dabsi, Ditot, Mojajan, Cheruhi feeders and surroundings.