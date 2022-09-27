UrduPoint.com

IESCO Issues Power Suspension Programme

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2022 | 08:33 PM

IESCO issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon at the following areas:Kalar Kahar, Hussainabad, Ahmed Nagar, Burhan, Kohsar Valley, Shafi Chauhan, Bohi Ghar, Salar Gah, Haru, Nawazish, Ghori, Mix Industrial, Kohistan Enclave, Kashif Gul, Model Town. , Khanabad, Munirabad, Lalahzar, Lalah Rukh, Industrial Estate, Pur Miana, Rashid Minhas, Shahiya, Haji Shah, Amanpur, Mandi Bhalwal, Dhadial Express, Mureed, Karpa, ISI, Tramari, Rahara, Azad Shaheed. AQ Khan, Bahria University, AQ Khan, U Phone, Ali Market, Dharabi, Bilalabad, Mugla, Akwal Feeders and surroundings.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Rashid Mugla Kohistan Bhalwal Inter Services Intelligenc Market From Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Administrator East chairs meeting on Rabi-ul-Awwal ..

Administrator East chairs meeting on Rabi-ul-Awwal arrangements

2 minutes ago
 Abdullah Shafique nears double ton as Central Punj ..

Abdullah Shafique nears double ton as Central Punjab reach 358 for 6

2 minutes ago
 UN General Assembly Confirms Grandi to Another Ter ..

UN General Assembly Confirms Grandi to Another Term as High Commissioner for Ref ..

2 minutes ago
 Oil Prices Could Reach $150 Per Barrel This Winter ..

Oil Prices Could Reach $150 Per Barrel This Winter - Iraqi Foreign Minister

2 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court gives opportunity to govt for fi ..

Lahore High Court gives opportunity to govt for filing reply to Moonis Elahi's p ..

4 minutes ago
 "Husan-e-Qirat & Naat Khawani" competition held at ..

"Husan-e-Qirat & Naat Khawani" competition held at PGMI

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.