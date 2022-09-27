IESCO issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon at the following areas:Kalar Kahar, Hussainabad, Ahmed Nagar, Burhan, Kohsar Valley, Shafi Chauhan, Bohi Ghar, Salar Gah, Haru, Nawazish, Ghori, Mix Industrial, Kohistan Enclave, Kashif Gul, Model Town. , Khanabad, Munirabad, Lalahzar, Lalah Rukh, Industrial Estate, Pur Miana, Rashid Minhas, Shahiya, Haji Shah, Amanpur, Mandi Bhalwal, Dhadial Express, Mureed, Karpa, ISI, Tramari, Rahara, Azad Shaheed. AQ Khan, Bahria University, AQ Khan, U Phone, Ali Market, Dharabi, Bilalabad, Mugla, Akwal Feeders and surroundings.