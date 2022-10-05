IESCO issues power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Kot Shera, Kot Gullah, Adi, Westridge, Rajahabad, Golla, Dhok Chowdhury, New Race Course, Charing Cross, MFM, Shams Colony, Domeli, Bhagwal, Kot Dhamek, Sohawah City, EME Complex, P&T wini, Jhangi, Azharabad, CWO, Golra, Zircon Heights, New Kliam, Old Kliam, HPT-III, Industrial, Pind Pran, Valley, AWT-4, Sangjani, Shahallah Ditta, Paswal, Sarai Kharboza, Kala Khan, Wahadat Colony, Mushtaq Shaheed, Jalala, Nawababad, PMC Colony, Malhwali, Karpa, Amanpur,N.C.I (Tobw), Lilla Town, Ahmedabad feeders and surroundings.