IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, H-8/2, AIOU, I-8/2, International school, Darut, Vanhar, Mail Dharmand, Manara, Kaler Kahar, Seham, Masrial Road, Ameer Hamza, Radio Pak, Milatabad, Peshawar Road, Range Road, Askari-XI, Race Course, Iqbal Road, Subhan Shaheed, Chip Bord, Industrial, Borain, Khaklian, Sanghui, Chotala, Museum, Hussainabad, Ahmed Nagar, Bohi Ghar, Salar Gah, Haru, Nawazish, Ghori, Mix Industrial, Kohistan Enclave, Kashif Gul, Model Town, Khanabad, Munirabad, Lalazar, Lalahrukh, Industrial Estate, Dharnal Feeders, From 11:00 am to 04:00 pm, Abbaspur, Kahota, Mandol-1 Feeders, From 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, River Garden, Japan Road, Swan Garden Feeders and surroundings.