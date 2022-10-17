UrduPoint.com

IESCO Issues Power Suspension Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2022 | 10:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period From 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Bhara Kahu, NIH, T&T, Golf City, Trith, Bhara Kahu-II, Athal, Kot Shera, Kot Gula, Wahdat Colony, PMC Colony, Amanpur Feeders from 10:00 am to 13:00 pm, Dhrekot, Chamankot, Ringla, Dana Express, Dhala feeders, from 13:00 pm to 17:00 pm Minhasa Suhawah, Nimbal, Beirut, Ghaziabad feeders and surroundings.

