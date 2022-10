IESCO issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Kaler Kahar, EME Complex, P&T Wini, Jhangi, Azharabad, CWO, Golra, Zircon Heights, Shams Colony, Kot Shera, Kot Gullah, Dharnal, Museum , Hussainabad, Ahmednagar, Burhan, Kohsar Valley, Shafi Chauhan, Mix Industrial, Kohistan Enclave, Kashif Gul, Model Town, Khanabad, Munirabad, Lalazar, Lala Rukh, Industrial Estate, Purmiana, Rashid Minhas, Shahia, Masrial. Road, Ameer Hamza, Radio Pak, Multabad, Peshawar Road, Range Road, Westridge, Rajahabad, Golra, Dhok Chowdhury, New Race Course, Charing Cross, MFM, Shams Colony feeders and surroundings.