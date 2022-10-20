IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Westridge, Rajahabad, Golra, Shams Colony, Quaid-e-Azam International, Zircon Heights, Modern Flour Mill, Dhok Chaudhary, NRC, Charing Cross Feeders and surroundings.