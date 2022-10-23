IESCO issues power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday issued a power suspension programme for Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to the IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 am to 02:00 pm, including EME Complex, P&T Wini, Jhangi, Azharabad, CWO, Sanghui, Nathawala, Safdar Shaheed, Khaklian, Ahmedabad Feeders.

Similarly from 09:00 am to 01:00 pm, Basharat, Katas, Dalwal, Tharpal, CS Shah, Dandut feeders and surroundings would undergo power suspension, he added.