IESCO issues power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Mumtaz Steel, Pothohar Steel, Bani, Modern Steel Mill, Inter school, SH Steel, Capital Steel, PTN, Mohammadi Chowk, Amin Town, I-10/1, Faisal Flour Mill, Noor Flour Mill Feeders, From 08:00 am to 04:00 pm, Amanpura Feeder, From 09:00 am to 02:00 pm, Westridge, Rajaabad, Golra, Shams Colony, Quaid-e-Azam International Hospital, Zircon Heights, Modern Flour Mill, Dhok Chowdhury, NRC, Charing Cross, Ahmedabad feeders and surroundings.