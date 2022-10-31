IESCO issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 05:00 PM, Birut Gala, Durbar Mai Totti, Khoi Ratta City, Chirohi Express, Dana Bhal, Chirohi Dongi, Sri, City, Kariala, Jandrot Dabsi, Ditot, Majajan, City. II Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Aziz Chowk, H-8, Tarlai, F-7, ADBP, Wapda Colony, Abpara, CDA feeders and surroundings.