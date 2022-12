IESCO issues power suspension programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, ISLAMABAD CIRCLE, Shakar Paryan, G-6, CDA Office, Pindorian, Chattha Bakhtawar, Tumer, Khana Dak, New Aziz Chowk, Karachi Company, GOR, PTN, New United Steel, Bela Road, Shahullah Dutta, Shahpur, Company Bagh, Kohala, Pearl Continental, Kotli Sattian, Balawara, Bari Imam, T&T, Teret, Bharah Kaho To, Gulf City, Bharah Kaho, NIH, Athal Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Syedpur Road, C Block, Khuram Colony, APHS, Muslim Town, Dhok Hekmad, Iqbal Road 2, Major Masood, Jama Masjid, Gwalmandi, Pir Wadhai, Ali Market, Abubakar, Railway Colony, Nast Road, Saham, Azizabad, Kamalabad, Mohanpura Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Kashmir Road., Dhok Farman Ali, Rahmatabadto, Jail Park One, RCCI Express, Pindi board, Fuji Foundation Hospital, Pepsi, Topi Pump, KH Road, Defense Road, Hayal, UC Lakhan, Cantt, Sagri, Kahota City 2, Kambili Sadiq, Ghazan Khan, New Mandera, Kaliam, Sukho, Nishan-e-Haider, CB Khan 2, Shigan.

, Adiala Jail, Shahpur, Khasala Feeders, Attock Circle, Margalla,SS Suri, Wapda Town, ECHS, D- 18, Gulshan-e-Sehat, PMC, Ahmednagar, Hussainabad, Burhan, Nisar Shaheed, Museum, Maskinabad, Kachhari, Dhok Fateh, DI Colony, Bagh, Neelam, Musa, Shamsabad, Hattian, GBHP, Qaziabad, Nika Kalan, Kasran, Qutbal, Mira Sharif, Maqsood Shaheed, Dharnal, Gagan Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Ajmal Shaheed, F-7 Kachhari, Abbaspora, Sanaullah Shaheed, CMH Jhelum, Bolani, Kariala, Fatehpur, Khore, F-6 Machine Mohalla, Pakhwal, Dina 3 Rohtas, Chamala, Dina 1-Bakrala, Domeli, Khali Kholi, Dina City, Mankiala, Suhawa Kachhari, Chhapar Sharif, Baba Shaheed, Shah Safir, Kangar Thatthi, Islampura Feeders, Chakwal Circle Baharpur, Millat Chowk, Mureed, Kaler Kahar, Islamia Chowk, Jund Awan, Dhadial Express, Dharnal, Sikha, Malhal Mughlan, Chakaral, Dandut, Dhariala Jalap, Lila Town, KS Mines, Jalalpur, Kot Chowdhury, Main Bazaar, Malikwal, Dhalal, Mugla, Khoian Feeders, GSO Circle, from09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Gulbarg 8, 5, 7, 9, Residency 17-, RIU, Jahl Park One, RCCI Express , Pindi Board, FF Hospital, Pepsi, Mong City, Mong Patan Sher Khan, Mong Kanchan Feeders and surrounding.