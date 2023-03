IESCO issues power suspension programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM Islamabad Circle, SPD, GHQ, DCI Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, BB Shaheed Hospital, Khanna Road, Gulzar Quaid, Airport, Gangal Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, SPD-II, PAF, RIC, Gracy Line, Rahmatabad-I, Jahangir Road Feeders, Chakwal Circle, CS Shah, Dandot, CBR-I & II, Kallar Kahar Feeders, Jhelum Circle, F-3 Gul Afshan, Garmala, Mumtaz Shaheed, Colonel Akram, Dina City, Riaz Shaheed, Bakrala, Chamala, Mangala Express Feeders, Attock Circle, Maskinabad, Ghorghashti, Kamra Rural, Mansar, Gondal, Haji Shah, Hameed, Khanabad. , Lala Zar, Lala Rukh, Small Industrial, Purmiana, Garhi Afghan feeders and surrounding areas.