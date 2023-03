IESCO issues power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM Islamabad Circle, Tufail Shaheed, Kirpa, Alipur, Sohdran Road, Chara Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, BB Shaheed Hospital, Khanna Road, Gulzar Quaid Airport, Gangal, Multabad Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt. Circle, SPD 2, PAF, RIC, Gracie Line, Rahmatabad One, Jahangir Road, CBR 1&2 Feeders, Attock Circle, Ghorghashti, Maskinabad Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Kallar Kahar feeders, Jhelum Circle. F-3 Gul Afshan, Garmala, Bhagwal, Baba Shaheed, Chhapar Sharif, Shah Safar feeders and surrounding areas.