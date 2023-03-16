UrduPoint.com

IESCO Issues Power Suspension Programme

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2023 | 06:10 PM

IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 a.m to 02:00 p.m Rawalpindi Cantt. Circle, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jatha Hathial, Pind Jhatla, Lab-II, Lab-I, Reliance Waving Mill, Bhall, Jarar Camp Feeders and surrounding areas.

