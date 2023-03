IESCO issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development wor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Navy-1, Navy-II, Anguri, Shahpur, Shahdara, Mengyal, NIH, Athal, Punjab House, Bri Imam, Quaid-e-Azam University, Khayaban Iqbal, Peer Suhawah, SCP, Mandala Feeders,Rawalpindi City Circle, BB Shaheed Hospital, Khanna Road, Gulazar Quaid, Airport, Gangal Feeder, RawalpindiCantt Circle, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jhata Hatial, Pind Jatla, Lab- II, Lab- I, Reliance Weaving Mill, Bhal, Jarrar Camp, Swan Garden-I, Swan Garden-II, River Garden, FECHS, SPD-II, PAF, RIC, Gracay Line, Rahmatabad-I, Jehangir Road Feeders, Attock Circle, Taxila-II, Taxila-I, Sher Shah Suri Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Shah Safeer Feeder, Chakwal Circle, Sagarpur, Abdullahpur, CWO, Jalalpur Sharif, Basharat, CS Shah, Dandot feeders, GSO Circle, from 09:00 am to 01:00 pm, Dhok Ghazan, Sukhu, Kot Shera, Shikrela feeders and surrounding areas.