IESCO Issues Power Suspension Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2023 | 08:28 PM

IESCO issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to an IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Islamabad Circle, CM Pak Zong, Rehara, Tarmari, Chatta Bakhtwar, Lehtrar Road, ISI, Kuri (Old Bahera) Feeders and surrounding areas.

More Stories From Pakistan

