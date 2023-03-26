IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday notified a power suspension programme for Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 06:00 AM to 10:00 AM, Rawalpindi City Circle, F-17/1, F-17/2, Nogazi Feeders and surrounding areas.