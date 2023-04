IESCO issues power suspension programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCOSpokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 7 am to 11 am, Islamabad Circle, Charah, Kirpa, Alipur Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Madina Colony, Masryal Road, Multabad Feeders, Cantt Circle Rawalpindi, Chauhan, Chontra, Rajar, Chakri. , SPD, SPF Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Daultala Feeder, Attock Circle, Mainawala, Khanabad, Lalazar, Lalrukh, Small Industrial, Pormiana, Garhi Afghana, Shakurdra, Bolnewal, Shadi Khan, Shamsabad Feeders and suburbs.