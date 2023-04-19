IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to the IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Islamabad Circle, GOR Feeder, Rawalpindi City Circle, F-17/1, F-17/2, Nogzi, Bajnial Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Kahuta City-II, Hanif Shaheed Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Basharat Feeder, Attock Circle, Bolnewal, Taxila-2, Taxila-1, Sher Shah Suri Feeders and surrounding areas.