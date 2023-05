IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, New Khangah, Hasnot, H-8, H-8/2, Shifa International, Allama Iqbal Open University, Kahuta City 2, Hanif Shaheed, RCCI-1,2,3,4&5, Chowk Pandori, Sihala, Sarpak, Islamia Chowk, Kalyal, Bhawan, KSM-2, Chakra, Sarkal, Dhoke Hasu, Major Masood, Gulshanabad, Industrial, Dhok Mangtal, Basharat, Farooq Azam Road Feeders, From 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Ghor Ghishti, Barazai, Maskinabad, Shahdir, Radio Pak 1&2, Larnpur, Qaziabad, GBHP Colony, Khanabad, Lalazar, Lalahrukh, Small Industrial, Purmiana, Ghari Afghana, Taxila 1&2, Feeders and surrounding areas.