IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Rawalpindi City Circle, Dhok Hasu, Major Masood, Gulshanabad, Industrial, Dhok Mingtal, Khanna Road Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, River Garden I & II, Swan Garden.

II, Kahota City II, Hanif Shaheed, RCCI-I, II, III, IV & V, Chowk Pindori, Sehala Feeders, Islamabad Circle, AIOU, H-8/2, N.I & II, Tufail Shaheed, Cherah, Farash Town, Karpa Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Cantt, CMH Jhelum Feeders from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Attock Circle, Ghurghashti, Bara Zee, Maskinabad, Shah Dir, Radio Pak 1&2, Lawrencepur, Qaziabad, GBHP Colony, Taxila 1&2. Sher Shah Suri feeders and surrounding areas.