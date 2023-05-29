UrduPoint.com

IESCO Issues Power Suspension Programme

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2023 | 06:00 PM

IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Rawalpindi City Circle, Dhok Hasu, Major Masood, Gulshanabad, Industrial, Dhok Mingtal, Khanna Road Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, River Garden I & II, Swan Garden.

II, Kahota City II, Hanif Shaheed, RCCI-I, II, III, IV & V, Chowk Pindori, Sehala Feeders, Islamabad Circle, AIOU, H-8/2, N.I & II, Tufail Shaheed, Cherah, Farash Town, Karpa Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Cantt, CMH Jhelum Feeders from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Attock Circle, Ghurghashti, Bara Zee, Maskinabad, Shah Dir, Radio Pak 1&2, Lawrencepur, Qaziabad, GBHP Colony, Taxila 1&2. Sher Shah Suri feeders and surrounding areas.

Related Topics

Islamabad Martyrs Shaheed Road Rawalpindi Circle Jhelum Dir Attock Taxila Allama Iqbal Open University From Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler promotes 8 Emiri Guard officers

Sharjah Ruler promotes 8 Emiri Guard officers

1 hour ago
 Arab Media Forum discusses challenges facing Arab ..

Arab Media Forum discusses challenges facing Arab media

2 hours ago
 ADJD&#039;s forum explores guidelines for green to ..

ADJD&#039;s forum explores guidelines for green tourism and climate change mitig ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA commissions 60 MIG water reservoir in Lusaily ..

DEWA commissions 60 MIG water reservoir in Lusaily with investments totalling AE ..

2 hours ago
 U16 &amp; U19 Abu Dhabi Teams win ECB Inter-Emirat ..

U16 &amp; U19 Abu Dhabi Teams win ECB Inter-Emirates trophies

2 hours ago
 Japanese Legend Rie Kaneto launches programme in D ..

Japanese Legend Rie Kaneto launches programme in Dubai to prepare Olympic swimmi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.