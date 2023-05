IESCO issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 09:00 AM GSO Circle, Dhok Hasu, Ratta, Carriage Factory, SS Hospital, AMC, B.B.

Shaheed, Major Masood, Ahsanabad, Subhan Shaheed, Railway Colony, CDL feeders, From 06:00 am to 17:00 pm Birut Gala, Darbar Mai Totti, Khoi Ratta City, Churuhi Express, Dana Bhal, Churuhi Dongee, Sri, City, Kariala, Jandrot Dabsi, Duttot, Majajan, City II, Churuhi Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Tufail Shaheed, Cherah, Frash Town, Karpa, Neval-1, Neval-II Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, River Garden-I, River Garden-II, Sohan Garden-II Feeders and surrounding areas.