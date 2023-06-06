IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 2:00 PM Islamabad Circle, Upper Topa, Patriata, TDCP Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, FECHS, Swan Garden-I, PWD-I, NPF-I, Dr. Town, Kohala, Morat Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Azizabad, Nogzi, Bajnyal, F-17/1 & 2, Saidpur Road, Chakra Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Daulatala, Adi, Dera Muslim Feeders, from 08:00 AM to 13:00 PM, Attock Circle, Haru, Ghori Feeders, from 06:00 AM to 05:00 PM, Barut Gala, Durbar Mai Toti, Khoi Ratta City, Chirohi Express, Dana Bhal, Chirohi Dongee, Sri, City, Kariala, Jandrot Dabsi , Duttot, Majajan, City II, Cheruhi feeders and surrounding areas.