IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday issued a power suspension programme for Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to an IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 14:00 PM Islamabad Circle, Naval-I & II, Upper Topa, Patriata, TDCP Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Park View, Pindi board, Morgah, River Garden-I & II, Sohan Garden-I, Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Bagh Sardaran, Social Security, Industrial, Peerwadhai, Rajahabad, Nogzi, Bajanyal, Dhok Chowdhury, Masrial Road, Madina Colony, Askari-XI, Race Course, Iqbal Road, Subhan Shaheed Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Domeli, Bhagwal, Thakra Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Daulatala, Raman, Nishan Hyder Feeders, Attock Circle, Mainawala Feeder, From 06:00 AM to 05:00 PM Birut Gala, Durbar Mai Toti, Khoi Rata City, Chirohi Express, Dana Bhal, Chirohi Dongee, Sri, City, Kariala, Jandrot Dabsi, Ditot, Majajan, City II, Cheruhi feeders and surrounding areas.