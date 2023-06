IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to an IESCO Spokesman, the power supply would remain suspended from 09:00 AM to 2:00 PM in F-17/1&2, Tufail Shaheed, Charah, Frash Town and Kirpa feeders in Islamabad Circle; Nogzi, Bagh Sardaran, Social Security, Industrial, Pir Wadhai, Raja abad, Nogazi, Bijnyal, Dhoke Choudhurian and Shams Colony feeders in Rawalpindi City Circle; River Garden I, II, III and Naval I & II feeders in Rawalpindi Cantt Circle; Domeli, Bhagwal, Shah Safeer, Rohtas and Riaz Shaheed feeders in Jhelum Circle; and Sagharpur, Abdullah Pur, CWO, Jalalpur Sharif, Daultala, Adhi, Dera Muslim and Kallar feeders in Chakwal Circle; 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM in Shakar Dara, Kamra Rural, Mansar, Gondal, Haji Shah, Hameed, Haro and Ghori feeders in Attock Circle; 09:00 AM to 2:00 PM Mianwala feeders; and 06:00 AM to 05:00 PM in Berote Gala, Darbar Mai Thothi, Khoi Ratta City, Charhoi Express, Dana Behal, Charhoi Dongi, City, Kariala, Jandrot, Dadot, Mujahan, City-2, Charhoi feeders and surrounding areas in GSO Circle.