IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday issued a power suspension programme for Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Islamabad Circle Kaldana, Kohala, Burnan Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 2:00 PM Islamabad Circle, Upper Topa, Patriata, TDCP Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle B-Block , 4th Road, Jami Masjid, Dhok Khaba, Bagh Sardara, Social Security, Industrial, Peer Wadhai, Rajaabad, Nogzi, Bajnyal, Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Islamabad Fedmal, Jhata Hatial, Bisali, Pind Jatla, Lab.

I & II, Reliance Weaving Mill, Bhal, Jarrar Comp Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Garmala, F-2 (Chip board), Boren, Industrial, Mankiala Feeders, Attock Circle Bolinwal Feeder, Chakwal Circle, Daulatala, Adi, Dera Muslim Feeders and surrounding areas.