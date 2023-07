IESCO issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 am to 2:00 pm Islamabad Circle, Upper Topa, Patriata, TDCP Feeders, From 07:00 am to 12:00 Noon, Islamabad Circle, Highway, Fazahia, Zia Masjid, Service Road East, Iqbal Town Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, F-17/I&II, Nogzi Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Kahota City.II, Hanif Shaheed, Old Rawat, New Rawat, CWO, AOWHS, Sparco Feeders, Attock Circle, Kamra Rural , Mansar, Gondal, Haji Shah feeders and surrounding areas.