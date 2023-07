IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 2:00 PM Islamabad Circle, Upper Topa, Patriata, TDCP Feeders, From 06:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jhatta Hatial, Bisali, Pind Jatla , Lab.I & II, Reliance Weaving Mill, Bhal, Jarrar Camp Feeders, From 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon Islamabad Circle, I-11/1, I-11/3, Metro Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Kahota City.

II, Hanif Shaheed, Mohra Nagyal, Zaraj, Dhok Awan, IST, Qureshiabad, Garja.I, Hayat, Murt, Ranyal, Gulshan Fatima, Kohala Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, F-17 /I, F-17/II, Nogzi, Pindhon, I-14/3, Noon, I-16, HPT (Radio Pak), Lakho Road, Ameer Hamza, Officer Colony Feeders, Attock Circle, Kamra Rural, Mansar, Gondal, Haji Shah Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Khanpur Feeder, Jhelum Circle, Cantt, CMH Jhelum, Domeli, Bhagwal, Shah Safir Feeders, From 06:00 AM to 18:00 PM, GSO Circle, Birut Gala, Darbar Mai Toti, Khoi Ratta City, Churohi Express, Dana Bhal, Cheruhi Dungi, Siri, City, Kariala, Jandrot Dabsi, Ditot, Majajan City II, Cheruhi feeders and surrounding areas.