IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According toIESCOSpokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Islamabad Circle, Highway, Zia Masjid, Service Road East, Iqbal Town, AIOU, COMST, Chhata Bakhtawar, Park Enclave, Lahtrar, Tramiree, ISI Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Chakri, Arsalan Poultry Farm, SPD, Haskol, Padial, Kahota City-II, Hanif Shaheed Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Fazahia, Azizabad Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Daulatala, Adi, Dera Muslim Feeders, Attock Circle, Mainawala, Kala Khan Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Shamsabad, Sanghui, Khoi Khalian, Chotala, Pakhwal, Jakar, F-9 Chak Daulat, Shah Safir Feeders, From 06:00 AM to 18:00 PM, GSO Circle, City-II, Churohi, Beirut Gala, Durbar Mai Toti, Khoi Ratta City, Churohi Express, Dana Bhal, Churohi Dongee, City, Kariala, Jandrot Dabsi, Ditot, Majajan Feeders and surrounding areas.