IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ):The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to an IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 02:00 PM Islamabad Circle, Angori, T&T, Bahria Golf City Feeders, From 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon Islamabad Circle, I-11/1, I- 11/3, Metro, Comsat Chhata Bakhtawar, Park Enclave, Lahtrar, Tiramuri, ISI, Rahara, PHA, Kuri Road, CM Pak Zong, Isolation Hospital Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jhata Hatial , Bisali, Pind Jatla, Lab-I & II, Industrial, Reliance Weaving Mill, Bhal, Jarrar Comp, Mohra Nagyal, IST, New Rawat, Zaraj, Dhok Awan Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Azizabad, Nogzi, Bajnyal Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Basharat, Chakral Feeders, Attock Circle, Taxila-I & II, Sher Shah Suri Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Langarpur, Cantt, CMH Jhelum, F3 Gul Afshan Feeders and surrounding areas.