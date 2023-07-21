Open Menu

IESCO Issues Power Suspension Programme

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2023 | 08:11 PM

IESCO issues power suspension programme

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ):The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to an IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 02:00 PM Islamabad Circle, Angori, T&T, Bahria Golf City Feeders, From 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon Islamabad Circle, I-11/1, I- 11/3, Metro, Comsat Chhata Bakhtawar, Park Enclave, Lahtrar, Tiramuri, ISI, Rahara, PHA, Kuri Road, CM Pak Zong, Isolation Hospital Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jhata Hatial , Bisali, Pind Jatla, Lab-I & II, Industrial, Reliance Weaving Mill, Bhal, Jarrar Comp, Mohra Nagyal, IST, New Rawat, Zaraj, Dhok Awan Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Azizabad, Nogzi, Bajnyal Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Basharat, Chakral Feeders, Attock Circle, Taxila-I & II, Sher Shah Suri Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Langarpur, Cantt, CMH Jhelum, F3 Gul Afshan Feeders and surrounding areas.

Related Topics

Islamabad Metro Road Rawalpindi Circle Zong Chakwal Jhelum Attock Inter Services Intelligenc From Reliance Weaving Mills Limited Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Over 6000 cops to ensure foolproof security during ..

Over 6000 cops to ensure foolproof security during Muharram

17 minutes ago
 Germany's Birth Rate in 2022 Lowest Since 2013 - S ..

Germany's Birth Rate in 2022 Lowest Since 2013 - Statistical Office

17 minutes ago
 Korea to establish IT Centre in Karachi: CG Yi Sun ..

Korea to establish IT Centre in Karachi: CG Yi Sungho

17 minutes ago
 Food Authority recovers 20000 liters fake beverage ..

Food Authority recovers 20000 liters fake beverages

17 minutes ago
 Over Rs. 72 billion disbursed among eight million ..

Over Rs. 72 billion disbursed among eight million beneficiaries under Benazir Ka ..

19 minutes ago
 SU and HBL ink MoU to digitize varsity's fee colle ..

SU and HBL ink MoU to digitize varsity's fee collection via one link

11 minutes ago
Yerevan Accepts Proposal for Ministerial Meeting W ..

Yerevan Accepts Proposal for Ministerial Meeting With Azerbaijan, Russia in Mosc ..

11 minutes ago
 OPEC Secretary General to participate in G20 meeti ..

OPEC Secretary General to participate in G20 meeting in India

1 hour ago
 Iconic US Singer, Winner of 19 Grammy Awards Tony ..

Iconic US Singer, Winner of 19 Grammy Awards Tony Bennett Dies at 96 - Reports

11 minutes ago
 Program launched to help Somalian students in scie ..

Program launched to help Somalian students in science & technology, higher educa ..

12 minutes ago
 DC visits Muharram control room

DC visits Muharram control room

9 minutes ago
 NUST holds 19th annual National Engineering Roboti ..

NUST holds 19th annual National Engineering Robotics Contest

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan