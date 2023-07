IESCO issues power suspension programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday in various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 1:00 PM Islamabad Circle, Anguri, NCP, Mangyal, Shahdara, Shahpur, Khayaban Iqbal, Peer Suhawah, Quaid-e-Azam University, Bri Imam, Mandala, Athal, NIH Feeders, From 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Islamabad Circle, New Waheedabad, Tramri Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Rahmatabad-I, Kahota City-II, Hanif Shaheed, Old Rawat, New Rawat, CWO, AOWHS, Sparco, Defense Road, Askari-14 Sector-D, Humayun-1, Kalyal, Adyala Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Malhal Mughlan, Sarkal Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Mankayala Feeder, Attock Circle, Pind Pran, Valley, Gulistan Sahat, Sangjani, Shahullah Ditta, AWT-4, MVCHS, MPCHSB-17, Paswal, Sarai Kharboza, Kamra Rural, Mansar, Gondal, Haji Shah, Hameed Feeders and surrounding areas.