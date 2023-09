IESCO issues power suspension programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Anguri, NCP, Mengyal, Shahdara, Shahpur, Khayaban Iqbal, Pir Suhawah, Quaid-e-Azam University, Punjab House, Bri Imam, Mandala, Athal, NIH, Suhadran Road Feeders, From 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Islamabad Circle, SES, Fazal Ghi, NDC-1, H-11/4, I-10/2, New Exchange, Kidney Centre, Dr. AQ Khan, Islamic University, Bahria University, G-10/1,2 & 4, G-9/1, CWO, Dhok Najo, Raja Sultan, Eid Gah, Khasala, I-8/4, Service Road , Muslim Town, FHS Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, FECHS, Swan Garden-I, IST, New Rawat, Old Rawat, CWO, AOWHS, Sparco Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle.

, Pindhon, I-14/3, Noon, I-16/1, HPT Radio Pak, Lakho Road, Ameer Hamza, Officer Colony, New Milpur, Jinnah Camp, KRL, Zeeshan Colony, Lakho, Feeders, Attock Circle, Ghorghashti, Bara Zee, Maskinabad, Shah Dir, Radio Pak-I & II, Larnpur, Qaziabad, GBHP Colony, HMC Road, Taxila, Sher Shah Suri, Islampura Feeder, Chakwal Circle, Chakra Feeders, Jhelum Circle, F-3 Gul Afshan, Sanghui, Chotala, Kantrela, Pakhwal feeders and surrounding areas.