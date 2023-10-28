Open Menu

IESCO Issues Power Suspension Programme

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2023 | 07:18 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday issued a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday issued a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, GSO Circle, Foreign Office, NTC, ETBP, G-5, Pandorian, Mahfuz Shaheed, Scheme II, Pak China Centre, Rest House, Hospital, CDA, G-6, ISI, Nimble Feeders and 132KV Consumer Grid Station New Islamabad International Airport (T-I) and surrounding areas.

